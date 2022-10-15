The Comer Lions Club is taking names and addresses for their Christmas card list this year.
If you have somebody who is elderly, homebound or you think just needs a lift, email their name and address to Angie.McGinnis@piedmont.org.
“We would love to send them a Christmas card this year,” organizers said. “If you have a desire to help spread some cheer this year and would like to get a copy of our list once compiled please also send me your contact information and we can get you a list. This would be an excellent idea for a civic organization or a youth group to share the love this season.”
