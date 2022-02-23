The Georgia Hereford Association is looking for the names of individuals in Madison County and the surrounding area area who showed Hereford cattle in school as members of 4-H or the Future Farmers of America (FFA) for its annual field day at the Madison County Fairgrounds in Comer in June.
Association members say they would also like to hear from anyone who knows of someone who showed cattle, even if they have since passed away. Contact Angie McGinnis at 706-540-0404 or email Angie.McGinnis@piedmont.org.
