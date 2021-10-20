The Madison County Retired Educators Association held its second monthly meeting for this fiscal year on Tuesday, Oct. 12, at the Ila Restaurant. Two new members joined the group: Rhonda Doster and Lee Burroughs.
The President, Brenda Hill, also introduced two special guest speakers. The first guest, Todd Higdon, Madison County Commissioner, praised the retired educators for their selfless sacrifice and service to the community. He reiterated some points brought out earlier in the devotional given by Brenda Abdel-Hafez, former math teacher. Higdon mentioned: “Make moments count. Help others whenever possible. Make your priorities for someone somewhere. Make time for people. That is a lot more important than giving things. Make a ‘nobody’ feel like a ‘somebody.’ That can impact them for life.”
Higdon went on to declare that the first Sunday in November (Nov. 7, 2021) will be proclaimed as “Retired Educators Day” in Madison County. Then he gave his signature and seal.
The second guest speaker introduced by Hill was Captain Jimmy Patton of the Madison County’s Sheriff’s Office. His topic concerned the safety of senior citizens, specifically as targets of telephone and internet scams. He stated that many businesses in Madison County have been helpful in watching out for their senior customers when they seem to be buying too many gift cards. Caregivers and the police department need to know if they have been victimized by fraudulent callers.
Scammers may do one or more of the following to an unsuspecting senior:
1. They may offer money, prizes, products, services, and even romance, but will require a certain amount of money be sent to cover “shipping and handling.” Then the promised offer is never received.
2. They will ask for a quick decision or the opportunity offered may be lost forever. Sometimes they ask, “Can you hear me?” in order to record a Yes answer which will then be used as an electronic okay to take your funds. Always request that information be sent by mail with the name of the company, etc., so it can be checked and verified. If that request is refused, hang up. If you are asked a yes or no question, do not answer. Hang up and report to authorities.
3. They may claim to be from the IRS, a utility company, a credit card company, Medicare, or Social Security. They will claim that you are late on a payment, or owe a back amount that is quite large, or even that you overpaid and therefore are due a large sum of money. Also, the ones claiming to be from Social Security may say that there is a problem with your number, and you need a new card. Then they will ask you to pay for the card. They may threaten you with large fines and arrest if not paid. First of all, these companies will never contact you by phone or email. They send letters giving you the opportunity to dispute the claims. They never threaten to arrest you. Always hang up and call your local company to verify your status.
4. They usually say not to tell anyone about their threats or propositions, especially if it involves winning a large amount of cash. Get names, numbers, website ID, company information, and report it to authorities right away.
5. Never give personal information to people you don’t know. Never use a debit card for internet purchases. Use a credit card, or better yet, buy yourself a gift card and use that.
6. A warning flag, buzzer, large letters may pop up on your computer saying that you have a virus that needs to be fixed immediately, along with a phone number to call. Someone claiming to be a technician will ask for access to your computer to “fix” the bug. Then they will say that there are a lot of viruses, and they need money to go ahead with the process. They will then install malware that gives them access to all your personal information, including bank accounts. Only use locally known and reputable techs to work on your computer, never some stranger over the internet.
7. If you or a loved one becomes a victim of a scam report it right away to your local police department and also to these government agencies:
Eldercare Locator Helpline (800) 677-1116
Anti-Fraud Hotline (855)303-9470, www.aging.senate.gov/fraud-hotline, Victim Connect Resource Center (855) 484-2846, Federal Communications Commission Consumer Call Center (888)225-5322, www.consumercomplaints.fcc.gov, FBI Internet Crime Complaint Center (IC3), www.ic3.gov
8. Other resources you may check for further help are: U.S. Department of Justice, Elder Justice website, www.justice .gov/elderjustice, Federal Financial Fraud Enforcement Task Force, www.stopfraud.gov, www.identitytheft.gov
Elder fraud is a big business with millions of dollars being lost annually, often wiping out entire life savings for the elderly population. Ongoing diligence and immediate action are necessary to reduce this crime.
