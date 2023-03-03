Masi Gaither’s candles aren’t like typical ones found in stores.
A year after placing second in the 2022 Madico Makers competition sponsored by the Madison County Chamber of Commerce, Gaither is operating Hitchcock Confectionary Candles, providing customers with eye-catching dessert designs that fill rooms with savory smells.
Gaither said her aim is provide non-toxic candles in the candle industry, a market that's dominated by big companies, which sell candles from paraffin wax, which she said isn’t healthy.
"I use coconut soy wax, and all of my candles are vegan," she says. "I really wanted to hit that target audience.”
Her inspiration came from her mother and grandmother.
“They love anything that smells good, candles, perfume, anything,” she said.
Gaither wanted to create something different, and that's when the idea of dessert candles came to her.
"I just wanted to be different when it came to how I presented it," she said. "That’s what inspired me to do the dessert candles."
Her dessert candles are a hit with customers.
"My biggest seller is my banana pudding,” she said. “It has a banana slice and a vanilla wafer in there. It’s all wax. My second best seller is strawberry cheesecake. And then I have brownies."
Gaither, a 2022 Madison County High School graduate who is stationed at Ft. Gordon with her husband, is working on new scents for the spring collection, such as peach-scented candles.
Masi's attention to detail is evident in her dessert candles.
"It smells exactly how it looks," she says. To create the molds, she sometimes purchases molds, but other times she makes them herself.
"Basically to make the mold, you’d get a real banana slice and you would cut the slice up and put a silicone mold," she said. "You have to make that first, and then after that, you have your mold. And that’s when I use my wax and put the wax inside so it can be in that shape of what I want it to be."
Gaither’s business is currently a part-time commitment, as she also works as a receptionist at a pediatric office in Augusta. However, she's hoping to make it her full-time job.
"I work on my business all the time," she said. "But I would like for this to be my full-time commitment. I work on it when I can."
For those interested in purchasing Masi's candles, they can visit her website, hitchcockcandles.com. She ships anywhere in the U.S. Her candles can be purchased locally at the Homegrown Market in Colbert.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.