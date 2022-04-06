The Honey Pond Garden Club (HPGC) of Comer was awarded a $500 grant from the National Garden Club for a project to beautify the Comer Memorial Cemetery in conjunction with the HPGC, the City of Comer, and the Comer Cemetery Committee.
Organizers said the project honors the warm memories that the late Donna Adams left with her fellow members of the cemetery committee and the Honey Pond Garden Club. “The project to highlight the beautiful granite Comer Memorial Cemetery marker in remembrance of Allene Sorrells Pendleton consisted of planting knockout roses and liriope grass around the marker,” organizers said. “The Mayor of Comer, Jimmy Yarbrough, assisted greatly with the preparation of the planting bed and donation of topsoil.”
The volunteer gardeners who spent Saturday, April 2 on a HPGC work day also planted three gardenias on the North Avenue median among the 13 trees planted last year and the 250 daffodils they planted this winter.
Appearing in the accompanying photos are: India Barfield, Julie Camp, Christina Cotter, Bob Duncan, Betsy Gandy, Bruce Gandy, Alexis Irwin, Pat Hancock and Michael Wilder.
