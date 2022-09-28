The Honey Pond Garden Club of Comer held five workdays the first three weeks of September on a major beautification project on Sunset Avenue in downtown Comer in conjunction with Mayor Jimmy Yarbrough and city workers.
The project presently consists of planting various ground-cover plants (e.g. liriope, (Monkey Grass), Purple Daydream Dwarf Loropetalum and King's Gold Falsecypress, in order to have the city’s main streets nicely presented in time for the December Christmas Parade.
