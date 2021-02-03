The members of the Honey Pond Garden Club of Comer are preparing for spring by working together to enhance the beauty of the historic district by making the business district more welcoming.
The project is to landscape the median facing downtown businesses by planting over a dozen large and small trees with a white clover ground cover. This, the club’s first project, was approved by the Comer City Council and funded by Honey Pond Garden Club members and local businesses “adopting” the trees to be planted.
In fact, the members of the city council also chipped in to adopt a tree. The members will be having several more “work” days over this winter and are looking forward to additional projects in Comer. The Honey Pond Garden Club welcomes new members. For information, call 706-783-8024.
