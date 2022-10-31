All military veterans, their families and friends, are invited to attend the ‘Honor the Veterans Day’ ceremony at Athens First United Methodist Church at 12:15 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 8.
Sponsored by the senior (over 50s) group, the gala luncheon and program honors veterans from Athens-Clarke, Jackson, Walton, Oglethorpe, Madison, Barrow and Morgan counties.
The luncheon will be followed by a program featuring retired Gen. William Caldwell, the current president of Georgia Military College in Milledgeville.
Members of the five military services will be invited to stand in their respective groups for applause. Each group will be serenaded with their various service theme songs by University of baritone soloist John Drake. The Colors will be presented by the ROTC unit from Cedar Shoals High School in Athens.
All veterans and guests who would like to attend are requested to phone in reservations at 706-543-1442 by Monday, Nov. 7 at noon. The meal cost is $7.
