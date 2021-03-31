Emmerson Nash’s hot chocolate and coffee stand raised $1,171 for the Madison Oglethorpe Animal Shelter at her latest event held March 15. Three puppies were also adopted during the event.
All proceeds were donated to the Madison Oglethorpe Animal Shelter to furnish supplies needed.
“Emmerson has always loved animals and helping out in any way she can so I made a fun wager with her for this event,” said Christy Clark. “I told her that Clark Glass and Mirror would match the funds she raised if she worked hard the entire day. “Emmerson did an incredible job staying focused and helping her customers so I was happy to keep my end of the deal.”
Clark Glass and Mirror matched her donation and signed up as a member of MOAS which brings the total to $2,271.
“We are so thankful to all that support our events and we are already planning for another event later this year!” said Clark.
