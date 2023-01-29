The Madison County Ag Center Committee purchased a five-acre property to be included in the planned ag center campus off Hwy. 98 and Hope Thompson Lane, and now a house that is located on the site is available for anyone who will move it from the property.
“It’s a 1920ish house,” said ag center committee member Terry Chandler. “It has been remodeled. It’s just going to take some work. It has central heat and air. All the wiring has been redone.”
