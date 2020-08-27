City of Hull mayor and council members will be handing out care packages, including PPE (personal protection equipment) Saturday, Sept. 29, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the corner of Hwy. 72 and Glenn Carrie Road, near the city well. Organizers say you do not have to be a city resident to receive a free care package. The packages will include masks, hand sanitizers and other PPE.
