The City of Hull will hold its annual Christmas caroling and lighting of the tree Dec 5, at 6 p.m. at the city well corner of Hwy 72 and Glenn Carrie.
“The mayor has been able to call the local churches in the community to come together which includes Hull Baptist Church, Heaven Bounds Ministries and Joy Baptist Church to sing joyous hymns,” organizers said. “Donuts, hot chocolate and other refreshments will be provided to everyone in attendance. The mayor and council will be looking forward to this great annual event.”
