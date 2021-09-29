The Hull Volunteer Fire Department will have a chicken barbecue fundraiser Saturday, Oct. 23 from 2 to 5 p.m.
Tickets are $8 in advance and $10 the day of the barbecue. Plates include 1/2 chicken, cole slaw, apple sauce, chips and bread. See any Hull firefighter for tickets or contact 706-340-3843.
“Thank you in advance for your support!” organizers said.
