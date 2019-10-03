The Hull Volunteer Fire Department will hold a chicken barbecue fundraiser Saturday, Oct. 26, from 3 to 6 p.m. Plates are $8 each and include a half chicken, coleslaw, apple sauce, chips and bread. Tickets will be sold in advance to prevent unnecessary expense and leftovers. For tickets, see any Hull firefighter or contact 706-340-3843. All proceeds will go to replace outdated firefighter equipment that must be replaced by the end of the year. “Thank you in advance for your support!” organizers said.
