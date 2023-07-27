On July 18, the Ila Homemakers Club hosted wildlife biologist Daniel DeRose-Broekert who gave a presentation on human and wildlife conflict. Animals that are commonly in conflict with homeowners include coyotes, bobcats, raccoons, armadillos, opossums, mice, rats, flying squirrels and grey squirrels.

He listed several methods to reduce negative interactions such as securing garbage; removing outside pet food at night; securing livestock at night; closing garage doors; and owning a medium or large dog.

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.