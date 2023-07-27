On July 18, the Ila Homemakers Club hosted wildlife biologist Daniel DeRose-Broekert who gave a presentation on human and wildlife conflict. Animals that are commonly in conflict with homeowners include coyotes, bobcats, raccoons, armadillos, opossums, mice, rats, flying squirrels and grey squirrels.
He listed several methods to reduce negative interactions such as securing garbage; removing outside pet food at night; securing livestock at night; closing garage doors; and owning a medium or large dog.
To prevent entry into your home, he suggested sealing off access points used for denning and nesting including sheds, crawl spaces, soffits, chimney caps, gaps around gutters and utility line entrances into homes.
For animals that may take up residence in the attic — flying squirrels, grey squirrels, house mice, Norway rats, roof rats and bats — he explained ways to identify through vocalizations and scat.
In summary, removing incentives and placing exclusionary measures will reduce the chances of conflict with wildlife.
