The City of Ila will hold its second-annual “Hometown Christmas” from 4 to 8 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 29 at the intersection of Hwy. 98 and Hwy. 106.
The tree lighting will be held at 7 p.m. There will be free pictures with Santa, a Winter Wonderland with a train, inflatables and more. There will be shopping, food vendors, bonfires, a car show and carriage ride.
