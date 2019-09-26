The Ila Volunteer Fire Department will host a chicken barbecue fundraiser Saturday, Oct. 5, from 5 to 7 p.m. Plates are $10 each and consist of a half chicken, slaw, applesauce, bread, chips and barbecue sauce. Tickets will be sold in advance in order to keep unnecessary expense and leftovers down, organizers said. Organizers also caution that if you lose your ticket you will need to purchase another if there are any available. “No names will be kept on a list as in the past,” organizers continued. “You must purchase a ticket before Oct. 5. Thank you for all your support.”
