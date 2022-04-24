The Athens Voter Festival is planned for Sunday, May 1, 1 pm to 4 p.m., Downtown Athens at the College Square, across from the University Arch.
“All voters are invited to the Inaugural GA10 Voter Festival, a celebration of progressive values including expanding healthcare, living wages, safe neighborhoods and community policing, and environmental justice,” organizers said.
Voters and candidates from across Georgia’s 10th Congressional District will come together on May Day to celebrate the start of the 2022 Election Season.
The classic Athens Street fair format will include live music, stump speeches, networking and voter information booths. Voters will be able to register to vote, check their voter registration, confirm where and when they can vote, and request a mail ballot for the May primary.
The Voter Festival is hosted by the Georgia 10 Progressive Coalition, comprised of progressive non-profit groups including Indivisible GA10, the Georgia Coalition for the People’s Agenda, the Economic Justice Coalition, and others, plus Democratic Committees across GA10, including Athens-Clarke, Barrow, Butts, Jackson, Madison, Morgan, Newton, Oconee and Oglethorpe Counties.
Candidates for State and Federal office representing the 18 counties of GA10 are expected to attend. A record number of Democratic candidates will be on the primary ballot in May, so this will be a unique opportunity for voters to meet candidates as they consider their choices.
Confirmed candidates as of release date include:
GA 10th Congressional District: Jessica Fore, Phyllis Hatcher, Tabitha Johnson-Green, Femi Oduwole, and Paul Walton
Senate: Tamara Johnson-Shealy
Lt Governor: Erick Allen, Tyrone, Brooks, Jason Hayes, Derrick Jackson, Renitta Shannon
Secretary of State: Dee Dawkins-Haigler, John Eaves, Floyd Griffen
Agriculture Commissioner: Nakita Hemingway, Fred Swann
Labor Commissioner: William Boddie, JR, Nicole Horn
Public Service Commission: Missy Moore, Patty Durand
State School Superintendent: Currey Hitchens
State Senate: Andrew Ferguson, Kacy Morgan, Conolus Scott, Jr.
State House: Kat Howkins, Mokah Jasmine Johnson
