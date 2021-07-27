Jennifer Ivey, branch manager, Madison County Library was one of 38 fellows who graduated July 15 from the Appalachian Leadership Institute, a leadership and economic development program sponsored by the Appalachian Regional Commission. Members of the Class of 2021, along with their friends and family, attended the ceremony — 24 in-person in Washington, DC, and 14 virtually.
“We congratulate the 2021 class of Appalachian Leadership Institute Fellows,” said ARC Federal Co-Chair Gayle Manchin. “In addition to network-building, the Fellows have been hard at work over the last nine months building skills needed to help their communities thrive.”
"The Appalachian Leadership Institute gives local leaders the tools to make their communities stronger and more resilient," said ARC States’ Co-Chair, Virginia Governor Ralph Northam. "Congratulations to the 38 graduating fellows.”
In the nine months leading up to graduation, Ivey participated in six virtual sessions over nine months, all of which included skill-building seminars with regional experts, peer-to-peer learning and case study analysis. All aspects of the curriculum were designed to equip fellows with the knowledge and network needed to create positive change in their communities. Ivey was one of three fellows representing Georgia in the class.
"We are proud of Jennifer for her completion of the Appalachian Leadership Institute program,” said Athens Regional Library System Director Valerie Bell. “She has worked hard over these past nine months, and Madison County will benefit from the knowledge and experience she has gained through her participation."
As a graduate of the Appalachian Leadership Institute, Ivey is now part of the Appalachian Leadership Institute Alumni Network. With each graduating class, the network will continue to grow, connect leaders, and facilitate continued learning and idea exchange across the 13 Appalachian states.
