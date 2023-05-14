The Jackson EMC Foundation board of directors awarded a total of $86,200 in grants during its recent meeting, including $28,200 to organizations serving area residents:
•$18,200 to Western Circuit Treatment and Accountability Court, Athens, to provide funding for respite apartments for participants in the TAC program, which is a partnership of court, law enforcement and community mental health treatment providers that jointly work to improve services to offenders with serious and persistent mental health issues.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.