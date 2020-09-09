The Jackson EMC Foundation board of directors awarded a total $67,400 in grants during its August meeting, including $42,500 to organizations serving area residents.
•$10,000 to Adventure Bags, an Auburn-based nonprofit that creates comfort bags and distributes them to displaced children through local DFCS offices, domestic violence shelters, fire departments, group homes and children’s shelters in Jackson EMC’s service area to provide comfort and security in a crisis.
•$10,000 to Ark: United Ministry Outreach Center, in Athens, to provide emergency financial assistance for rent, which prevents eviction for workers in low-wage jobs, the disabled and the elderly in Clarke, Madison and Oglethorpe counties who are facing unexpected expenses.
•$10,000 to United Way of Northeast Georgia, to allow Clarke County children under the age of five to receive one age-appropriate book each month for one year, supporting childhood literacy and success in school, as part of the Dolly Parton Imagination Library program.
•$7,500 to Prevent Child Abuse Athens, a grassroots organization focused on ending neglect and abuse of children in Banks, Barrow, Clarke, Franklin, Jackson, Madison and Oglethorpe counties, to provide assistance with the First Steps primary prevention program, which offers support, parenting education materials and community resources and referrals to new parents to help them with the challenges of parenting.
•$5,000 to Burn Foundation of America, to provide financial assistance with purchasing specialized pressure garments and distraction therapy supplies, which assist in healing and help reduce stress during procedures, for burn patients and their families in all Jackson EMC counties.
Any individual or charitable organization in the ten counties served by Jackson EMC (Clarke, Banks, Barrow, Franklin, Gwinnett, Hall, Jackson, Lumpkin, Madison and Oglethorpe) may apply for a Foundation grant by completing an application, available online at https://www.jacksonemc.com/foundation-apply or at local Jackson EMC offices. Applicants do not need to be a member of Jackson EMC.
