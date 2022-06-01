The Jackson EMC Foundation recently awarded $16,500 to the Madison County Habitat for Humanity, Inc., for plumbing, insulation, HVAC, electrical, driveway and a HVAC system for its 10th home.
The Jackson EMC Foundation board of directors awarded $144,928 in grants during its May meeting, including $74,928 to organizations serving area residents.
JEMC also awarded:
•$19,828 to Boy Scouts of America – NEGA Council, serving all Jackson EMC counties, to provide uniforms, handbooks and camp fees to help underprivileged youth participate in scouting.
•$10,000 to Camp Amplify, in Winder, to provide 15 children ages eight to 12 from underserved communities with a week-long camping experience to develop character, leadership and teambuilding skills through a high adventure, overnight
camp.
•$10,000 to Camp Kudzu, a year-round camping program for children and teens with diabetes, to help children from the 10 counties served by Jackson EMC attend a one-week overnight summer camp.
•$10,000 to Wheels of Hope, in Athens, for its transportation services program that provides rides for disabled and elderly residents in Barrow, Clarke, Hall, Jackson, Madison and Oglethorpe counties.
•$8,600 to Connections for Special Parents (CSP) of Northeast Georgia, for its Summer Connections Program, which provides a camping experience for teens and young adults who have social, emotional, or developmental disabilities in Banks, Franklin and Madison counties.
Jackson EMC Foundation grants are made possible by the 206,208 participating cooperative members who have their monthly electric bills rounded to the next dollar amount through the Operation Round Up program. Their “spare change” has funded 1,743 grants to organizations and 417 grants to individuals, putting more than $18 million back into local communities since the program began in 2005.
Any individual or charitable organization in the ten counties served by Jackson EMC (Clarke, Banks, Barrow, Franklin, Gwinnett, Hall, Jackson, Lumpkin, Madison and Oglethorpe) may apply for a Foundation grant by completing an application, available online at https://www.jacksonemc.com/foundation-apply or at local Jackson EMC offices. Applicants do not need to be a member of Jackson EMC.
