The Perch in Comer will host a Juneteenth Celebration Saturday, June 18 from 4 to 7 p.m. Juneteenth began as a celebration in Texas in 1865, and it is now a national holiday celebrating the end of slavery in the United States.
“We will have a potluck dinner followed by a short presentation honoring African American history in Madison County,” said organizers.
Mayor Paul Walton of Hull will give remarks. Everyone is welcome to attend. The Perch is a non-profit community center located at 1926 Madison Street. Learn more at theperchcomer.com
