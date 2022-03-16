Madison County 4-H juniors and seniors recently competed in the District Project Achievement, with seven senior 4-Hers placing in the top three in their competition. Six juniors competed with three receiving first place in their project area and two placing second and one placing third.
The District Project Achievement competition teaches 4-Hers professional skills such as leadership, critical thinking, oral/written communication, responsibility and public speaking, etc. Madison County had 15 4-Hers attend the competition in grades seven through 12.
“These students pride themselves with their own creations for not only project presentations or exhibitions but also project portfolios,” 4-H leaders said.
Donovan Nelson, Madison County 4-H Volunteer Leader, explained that DPA is a “public speaking competition where some 4-Hers choose a topic of interest and present a 10- to 12-minute speech on the subject and others compete by showing off skills in a live exhibition for performing arts, food labs and fashion review projects.”
Participants are also required to submit a portfolio which represents all of their hard work during the past year showing their project work, community service, leadership activities and other 4-H and school organizations.
Among junior 4-Hers, C. A. Duncan received first place in the pizza project. Savannah McDaniel received first place in the human development project. Robert Willis received first place in the general recreation project. Lily Earle received second place in the health project. Kaydence Smith received second place in the dog care and training project. Chance Willis received third place in the history project.
Among senior 4-Hers, Clayton Adams placed first in the history project. Emily Bishop placed second in the dog care and training project. J. T. (Jonathan) Painter placed second in the photography and videography project. Jarrett Lasseter placed third in the robotics project. Michelle Sparks placed third in the arts and crafts project. Alyssa Goldman placed third in flowers, shrubs and lawns project. Elise Sparks placed third in food labs dairy Foods project. Autumn Getter placed seventh in the general recreation project. Joseph Teague placed eight in the general recreation project.
"This is an outstanding group of 4-Hers and we are so proud of all of them for all the hard work they put into their projects over the past months," said Deborah Wofford, Madison County 4-H Extension Program Assistant.
Senior 4-Hers who placed first in their projects at the district contest advance to State Congress.
“Clayton Adams will be representing Madison County as a project competitor for State Congress!” said Deborah Wofford, Madison County 4-H Extension Program Assistant. "This is a weeklong event held in Atlanta, Georgia, where 4-Hers will have the opportunity to compete against 4-Hers across the state of Georgia with their presentations and portfolios, as well as undergo an interview process," Wofford said 4-Hers who compete in this level of competition can earn the highest honor as a Georgia 4-Her, which is called Master 4-H Status. This title shows they are the best in the state in their project area."
Madison County 4-H also had four 4-H’ers representing for the Northeast District Board of Directors. The district board of directors is a group of 16 4-Hers, eight juniors and eight seniors, who help lead their peers and host many events for the district over their one-year term.
“4-Hers who wish to serve on the board must campaign all weekend at Rock Eagle during DPA,” said Susan Goldman, Madison County Extension 4-H Agent, said. “They write a campaign speech to present in front of their peers, create posters and make many new friends during this process," she added.
"In addition to project competitions, we were excited to have one Madison County 4-H members, Lily Earle, serving as 2021-2022 Northeast District senior board members," Goldman said. "Lily has done a stupendous job representing our county at the district level.
"As Lily’s term is ending, we are happy to announce that after campaigning hard all weekend, Madison County 4-H members C.A. Duncan, Savannah McDaniel and J. T. Painter were elected to serve on the 2022-2023 Northeast District Junior and Senior boards of directors. Clayton Adams, Alyssa Goldman, Jarrett Lasseter, and Michelle Perry was also honored as a graduating senior 4-H members."
Special awards are also big deal at District Project Achievement. “Madison County 4-H was elated to have four winners for Special Awards,” said Goldman. “Amanda and Wayne Adams, Madison County 4-H Volunteers, were recognized as Northeast District Volunteers of the Year. Also, Madison County 4-H won first place plaque for our Tech Wizards Teen Mentors Leadership Award, third place certificate for our Craft Project Club led by Teens, and third place certificate for our Watson Mill State Park Picnic Area/Clean Up Community Service Award,” said Goldman.
"We would like to give a huge thank you to all of the staff, volunteers and donors who made this opportunity possible for our 15 competitors," said Wofford. "We could not have accomplished all that we did without your help and support."
The group was led by Susan Goldman, County Extension 4-H Agent, Deborah Wofford, Extension 4-H Program Assistant, Brad Averill, County Extension Family and Consumer Sciences Agent, and Carole Knight, County Extension Coordinator and Agricultural and Natural Resources Agent.
For more information on Madison County 4-H, contact 706-795-2281.
