Jefferson, GA (30549)

Today

Mostly sunny early then increasing clouds with some scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. Potential for severe thunderstorms. High near 90F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Cloudy skies early with scattered thunderstorms developing late. Low 71F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.