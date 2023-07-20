Keith Karnok, better known throughout Georgia as Mr. Keith the Magic Man, will be performing at the Madison County Library on July 28 at 3 p.m.
Karnok performs for schools and libraries throughout Georgia. His sidekick, Vern the talking/singing Gooney Bird, is the star of the show. In this show, Vern meets with the new member of his family, Freddy the Dancing Frog. This meeting guarantees tons of laughs. Each child receives a Freddy Frog finger puppet and coloring page. “Come join the fun,” Karnok said.
