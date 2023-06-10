Ella Durden is the recipient of the 2023 Barbara Cumming Memorial Scholarship. Durden has been an active member of Kel-Mac Saddle Club for at least seven years. She has participated in the Club’s shows, camping trips, trail rides and volunteered at work days. She shows her horse “Splenda” in both English and Western disciplines. Durden is interested in pursuing pediatric orthopedic nursing as her career.

Barbara Cumming, the namesake of the scholarship, was a vital and active member of Kel-Mac for 40 years. An accomplished horsewoman, she helped the horse shows run smoothly and participated in camping trips and trail rides. Donations to the scholarship fund can be sent to Kel-Mac Saddle Club, PO Box 5474, Athens, GA 30604.

