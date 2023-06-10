Ella Durden is the recipient of the 2023 Barbara Cumming Memorial Scholarship. Durden has been an active member of Kel-Mac Saddle Club for at least seven years. She has participated in the Club’s shows, camping trips, trail rides and volunteered at work days. She shows her horse “Splenda” in both English and Western disciplines. Durden is interested in pursuing pediatric orthopedic nursing as her career.
Barbara Cumming, the namesake of the scholarship, was a vital and active member of Kel-Mac for 40 years. An accomplished horsewoman, she helped the horse shows run smoothly and participated in camping trips and trail rides. Donations to the scholarship fund can be sent to Kel-Mac Saddle Club, PO Box 5474, Athens, GA 30604.
Kel-Mac Saddle Club is the oldest saddle club in Georgia. During the past 47 years, Kel-Mac has raised more than $163,500 for local charitable causes.
The most recent recipients are the Georgia Equine Rescue League, the Calvin Center Horses & Warriors program, ReDux Equine Rescue, Sweet Olive Rescue, Madison County Mounted Drill Team, the Morgan County Sheriff’s Empty Stocking Fund and the equestrian facilities of state and county parks such as A.H. Stephens, Hard Labor Creek, Watson Bridge Mill and Heritage Park.
All contributions are funded by the volunteer-run horse shows. The next shows will be held on Sept. 17 and Oct. 8 at the Morgan County Agricultural Center at 2380 Athens Hwy., Madison, GA 30650.
Classes include hunter, western, dressage on the rail, gaited, trail obstacles, ranch riding, ranch reining, halter/showmanship, “small fry,” a costume contest at the October show and much more. Look for the show sheet on the website, Facebook and on flyers in feed stores.
General admission is free and concession food and drinks are available.
On Saturday, Oct. 28, come join for Kel-Mac’s “Meet and Greet” trail ride at Heritage Park, 2543 Hwy. 441, Watkinsville. After the ride, lunch will be provided by the Club as well as an opportunity to meet with new and old friends.
For more information, go to the Kel-Mac Facebook page or Kel-Mac.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.