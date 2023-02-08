Kel-Mac Saddle Club, the oldest saddle club in the state of Georgia, recently donated $6,500 back to the community organizations, including Madison County.
The most recent recipients are the Georgia Equine Rescue League, the Calvin Center’s Horses & Warriors program, ReDux Equine Rescue, Sweet Olive Rescue, Madison County Mounted Drill Team, the Barbara Reilly Cummings Scholarship Fund, the Morgan County Sheriff’s Empty Stocking Fund and the equestrian facilities of State and County Parks such as A. H. Stephens, Hard Labor Creek, Watson Mill Bridge and Heritage Park.
All contributions are raised by four volunteer-run horse shows and the club’s sponsors. This year’s shows are scheduled for April 8, May 13, Sept. 9 and Oct. 7 at the Morgan County Agricultural Center at 2380 Athens Hwy, Madison, GA 30650. The shows are open to equestrians of all ages and experience levels.
Classes include hunter, western, gaited, trail obstacles, ranch riding, ranch reining, dressage on the rail, halter/showmanship, “small fry” and much more. Look for the show sheet on the club’s website, Facebook and on flyers in feed stores.
General admission is free and concession food and drinks are available.
A meet and greet fundraiser trail ride and barbecue lunch will be held April 1 at ReDux Equine Rescue, Mitchell Farm Road, Colbert, GA 30628. Cost per rider is $10 to ride the trails or $20 for both ride and barbecue plate. Those who want to attend for the lunch pay $10. All proceeds benefit ReDux Equine Rescue. The rain date is April 15.
For more information, go to the Kel-Mac Facebook page or the Kel-Mac.com website. For specific show information, contact Susie Cottongim at 706-342-3775.
