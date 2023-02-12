Kel-Mac Saddle Club

Kel-Mac Saddle Club, the oldest saddle club in the state of Georgia, recently donated $6,500 back to the community organizations, including Madison County.

The most recent recipients are the Georgia Equine Rescue League, the Calvin Center’s Horses & Warriors program, ReDux Equine Rescue, Sweet Olive Rescue, Madison County Mounted Drill Team, the Barbara Reilly Cummings Scholarship Fund, the Morgan County Sheriff’s Empty Stocking Fund and the equestrian facilities of State and County Parks such as A. H. Stephens, Hard Labor Creek, Watson Mill Bridge and Heritage Park.

