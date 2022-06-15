Kinetic has named Brandon Mercer of Hull as operations manager for Madison, Greene and Oglethorpe counties.
“We’re excited to see Brandon Mercer step into the position as a local manager,” said Michael Foor, president of Georgia Kinetic operations. “Mercer knows the passion and hard work it takes to bring ‘High Speed for Here’ to our customers as we invest in our network and our people.”
Mercer has been with the company for eight years as a customer service technician.
In 2007, he earned an Associate of Science in business
administration from Darton State College, now Albany State University.
He and his wife of 15 years, Julie Mercer, have two sons, ages 4 and 9.
For information about how you can become part of the Kinetic team, please visit https://careers.windstream.com.
