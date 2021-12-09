Kingston Greens will hold its second-annual Christmas luminaries event Sunday, Dec. 12 from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. The event was initially scheduled for Dec. 11 but moved to Sunday due to bad weather forecasted for Saturday.
