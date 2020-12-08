Residents of Kingston Greens neighborhood in Colbert say they are looking to spread a little Christmas cheer and will hold their first-annual Christmas Luminaries night Saturday, Dec. 12 starting at 5:30 pm.
“We invite our neighbors and community members to drive through and enjoy the lights (weather permitting)!” residents said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.