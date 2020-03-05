Keep Madison County Beautiful has announced its upcoming events:
•Adopt-A-County road sign ups and renewals: Held through March 13 (applications may be obtained all year long as well). “Please contact KMCB or stop by the transfer station to pick up an application,” organizers said. “The Adopt-A-County Road Program was created for volunteers to contribute toward the effort of maintaining litter-free roadways in Madison County. Join good people doing great things, volunteer!”
•KMCB “Spring Tire Amnesty” event: During the month of April, citizens will be allowed to bring 10 tires to be recycled at no cost — no tires on rims, large/heavy equipment/farm tires, or businesses/wholesale vendors. For more information, call 706-795-5151.
•KMCB “Spring into Recycling” event: May 2, from 10 a.m. to noon at the Madison County Government Complex (main entrance). “Join KMCB to celebrate Earth Day and take advantage of the following programs: document destruction, medication take-back, clothes/shoes recycling, book recycling and electronic recycling, all at no cost to you!” organizers said. For more information, call 706-795-5151.
