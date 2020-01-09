Keep Madison County Beautiful (KMCB) is holding its annual “Bring One for the Chipper” Christmas tree recycling event through Jan. 18 at the Madison County Transfer Station.
The event is “‘tree-cycling’ for your old, ‘live,’ undecorated tree.”
“Please cross the scales and let the attendant know you are recycling your tree,” organizers said. “For each tree recycled, citizens will receive a seedling or pack of seeds to plant.”
Call 706-795-5151 for more information.
