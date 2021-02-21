Keep Madison County Beautiful seeks your help in keeping up county roads.
In 2020, the Madison County Sheriff’s Office Inmate Work Detail picked up 28,920 pounds of garbage from the roadsides, and various areas throughout the county. Members of the KMCB Adopt-A-County Road Program picked up 200 pounds from the roadsides as well. That’s over 29,000 pounds of garbage being dumped on our county roads in just one year.
“Unsightly litter, garbage and other debris along our roads detract from the scenic and rural character that Madison County is known for,” organizers said.
KMCB’s Adopt-A-County Road Program was created for citizens, civic organizations, non-profits and interested parties to contribute toward the effort of maintaining litter-free roadways. Participants of the program agree to perform pickups of their adopted road/area a minimum of four times per year, and report back to KMCB with the required information; a reporting form is provided that participants fill out and return once their cleanup is completed.
All litter and garbage collected from the cleanups can be disposed of at the Madison County Solid Waste Transfer Station at no charge to the participant. Applications for this program are available at any time by contacting the KMCB office at 706-795-5151, or by emailing keepmadisonbeautiful@madisonco.us.
“Join great people doing great things, volunteer!” organizers said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.