Keep Madison County Beautiful needs your help.
The Madison County Sheriff’s Office inmate work detail picked up 24,960 pounds of garbage from the roadsides in 2021, and various areas throughout the county. Members of the KMCB Adopt-A-County Road Program picked up 500 pounds from the roadsides as well. That’s over 25,000 pounds of garbage being dumped on county roads in just one year. Unfortunately, the work detail crews are not able to focus on litter as they have in the past, and KMCB does not have its own crew. Unsightly litter, garbage, and other debris along county roads detract from the scenic and rural character that Madison County is known for. KMCB’s Adopt-A-County Road Program was created for citizens, civic organizations, non-profits and interested parties to contribute toward the effort of maintaining litter-free roadways.
