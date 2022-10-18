Keep Madison County Beautiful will celebrate “America Recycles Day” and hold “Fall into Recycling” from 10 a.m. to noon, Saturday, Nov. 12 at the Madison County Government Complex at 91 Albany Ave. in Danielsville.
There will be document shredding, medication take back, shoe recycling, clothes recycling and book recycling. Batteries, cell phones, chargers and in cartridges will also be taken.
