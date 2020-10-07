Keep Madison County Beautiful and Madison County 4-H are seeking volunteers to keep local waterways clean during the annual Rivers Alive event coming for the South Fork Branch of the Broad River at Fred Goss Road at the road side clearing on the river bend Saturday, Oct. 24.
The event kicks off at 9 a.m. and ends at 11 a.m and volunteers will have all the supplies they need to get in and help clear out litter and larger items from the branch of the river.
Event organizer, Deborah Wofford, said that the clean up will involve working along the riverbanks and trail paths. Keep Madison County Beautiful is the nonprofit working to clean up highways and river. A quick screening assessment will be done for all involved.
“Be sure to wear your old clothes and masks as well as gloves and hats,” organizers said.
