Keep Madison County Beautiful will hold a spring tire amnesty event between May 1 and June 5.
Citizens will be allowed to bring up to 10 tires to be recycled at no cost. No rims, no heavy equipment tires such as from skid steers or loaders, no large farm tractor tires, no businesses or vendors.
For more information, call 706-795-5151.
