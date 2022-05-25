Ladies Homestead Gathering and the Madison County Library hosted a Pollinator Fair May 21 featuring presentations on identifying and promoting pollinators in the area.
Extension Agent Carole Knight presented information on the common pollinators in Georgia and programs, such as Connect to Protect and the Great Georgia Pollinator Census, offered by the state to educate the public on the benefits of local pollinators. For information on how to participate in the 2022 pollinator census contact the Extension Office or visit the website at https://ggapc.org/.
Photographer Don Hunter discussed his work tracking and documenting pollinators. Hunter is an avid nature rambler and is active with the Sandy Creek Nature Center, The State Botanical Gardens and the University of Georgia. His photography will be on display for the public at the Madison County Library throughout the month of May and into June.
Local author Cathy Payne discussed ways to transform landscape into pollinator friendly environments by removing invasive species and incorporating native plants. Payne has converted her own property into a pollinator oasis and is Silver Certified by the Georgia Native Plant Society. Her property is also a certified wildlife habitat, and she has certified butterfly gardens and designated Monarch Waystations. Payne is also an advocate for heritage breed livestock and her book Saving the Guinea Hogs is available for checkout at the Madison County Library.
Ladies Homestead Gathering of Madison County member Kim Collins wrapped up the event with a discussion of vertebrate pollinators. Collins is an active participant in LHG and will be leading a presentation in October on building bat houses to promote these beneficial pollinators. The Ladies Homestead Gathering meets the first Thursday of each month at the Madison County Senior Center at 6 p.m.
