• Are you familiar with kissing bugs? If you see one, do you know how to handle it?
• Are you familiar with Go Bags for your car? Do you keep basic safety items in your vehicle?
Please log in, or sign up for a new account.
• Are you familiar with kissing bugs? If you see one, do you know how to handle it?
• Are you familiar with Go Bags for your car? Do you keep basic safety items in your vehicle?
The Madison County Ladies Homestead Gathering worked through these questions during a recent meeting.
Ashley McCormick from the University of Georgia's Department of Entomology talked about the kissing bug, the diseases it may carry and how to safely handle the bugs.
Barbara Wilson, a nurse with extensive emergency preparedness training, talked about emergency kits (Go Bags) for vehicles. The group worked through different travel scenarios, figuring out what items would be most helpful in each situation. “The discussions were lively and thought-provoking,” organizers said.
The Ladies Homestead Gathering (LHG) is a national organization with a simple mission: share knowledge; build community; and grow friendships.
The Madison County chapter meets the first Thursday of the month in the Madison County Senior Center from 6-8 p.m. Women 16 and older (plus infants) are welcome.
For more information, visit ladieshomesteadgathering.org/madisonga.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.