Applications for the MADICO MADE High Potential Leaders Program will be accepted until June 23.

The program seeks to encourage, develop, and provide community leadership in order to enhance the quality of life in Madison County. Specific goals of the program include: to identify and educate potential, emerging, and existing community leaders; to promote networking among the membership; to identify community needs and to promote and facilitate community projects; and to provide a resource pool for the benefit of the community.

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.