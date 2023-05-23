Applications for the MADICO MADE High Potential Leaders Program will be accepted until June 23.
The program seeks to encourage, develop, and provide community leadership in order to enhance the quality of life in Madison County. Specific goals of the program include: to identify and educate potential, emerging, and existing community leaders; to promote networking among the membership; to identify community needs and to promote and facilitate community projects; and to provide a resource pool for the benefit of the community.
The Madison County Chamber of Commerce Leadership Development Committee targets individuals: (i) with a sincere commitment, motivation and interest to serve in the community; (ii) who have demonstrated commitment by past community activities; (iii) who are interested in seeking, or intending to seek public office, boards, commissions, or key volunteer leadership roles; (iv) who represent all segments of the community; and (v) who have demonstrated leadership qualities or potential for development of those qualities. The program strives for classes that are representative of geographic, occupational, gender, ethnic and other diversity.
“This High Potential Leaders program requires dedication,” organizers said. “Attendance is critical to the success of the program for you and your class. Partial sessions missed (including tardiness) are considered full absences. Please be on time and do not leave until dismissed by coordinators.”
Absence is reserved for illness, family emergency or significant life events and must have prior approval of coordinators. To be eligible to graduate, only one approved absence is permitted. Graduation eligibility is the responsibility of the participant, not the coordinators. Should you anticipate multiple conflicts, consider delaying your application for a year, but notify the committee that you wish to be considered next year.
Tuition is $375, from applicants selected for the class. Checks for the MADICO MADE High Potential Leaders Class of 2024 should be made payable to the Madison County Chamber of Commerce. Once the commitment form is signed, tuition is non-refundable. Ability to meet tuition commitment should be ascertained (either from participant or participant’s employer) prior to application.
Applications are due by June 23rd, 2023. Tuition is due by Sept. 1, 2023. There are partial scholarships available. Contact the Madison County Chamber of Commerce for more information: 706-795-2191 Ext. 1453
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.