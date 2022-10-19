Legislators visit MCREA

Pictured (L-R) are Rob Leverett, Beth Thornton, Alan Powell, Linda Kay Holloman and Frank Ginn.

Three legislators gave updates on laws and status of the educational system to the Madison County Retired Educators Oct. 11.

President Beth Thornton opened the meeting and after the meal, Linda Kay Holloman, MCREA Legislative Chair, introduced the legislators.

