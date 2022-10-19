Three legislators gave updates on laws and status of the educational system to the Madison County Retired Educators Oct. 11.
President Beth Thornton opened the meeting and after the meal, Linda Kay Holloman, MCREA Legislative Chair, introduced the legislators.
Representative Alan Powell has held his position as a Georgia State Representative for 34 years. He said Georgia is in the best economic condition of any U.S. state with a $6 billion reserve. QBE is fully funded this year for Georgia's students/teachers. TRS remains in good shape for retired teachers. And a new law allows retired educators to return to teaching in areas of critical need.
Frank Ginn has been a Georgia State Senator for 12 years and is the Chairman of the Transportation Committee. Ginn shared that Madison County is now ranked in the top ten of Georgia School Systems and congratulated the schools on their efforts.
Representative Rob Leverett, a freshman Georgia Representative for District 33, reported that teachers received a $2,000 salary increase this year and will receive another salary increase next year.
After the legislators left, President Thornton proceeded to ask for reports and to emphasize that the November meeting will be the silent auction. This is the only fundraising event that the club sponsors. The proceeds from the silent auction are deposited into the scholarship fund. Each spring, the scholarship committee works with Madison County High School to select two students to receive a $1,000 scholarship each.
