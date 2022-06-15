Local state legislator Rob Leverett of Elberton has been named one of the Georgia Chamber of Commerce’s “2022 Legislators of the Year.”
Chamber leaders said these awards are given to those elected officials who focus their legislative efforts on enacting policies that promote economic development, free enterprise and job creation throughout the state. These legislators are voted on by the Executive Committee of the Georgia Chamber’s Government Affairs Council (GAC), the body that both determines the organization’s legislative agenda, and directs the positions the organization takes on specific legislation.
Each year, the Georgia Chamber awards one state Senate member, one state House member and one freshman legislator as their Legislators of the Year. This year’s recipients are Senator Larry Walker (Perry), Representative Robert Dickey (Musella), and Representative Rob Leverett (Elberton), respectively.
Senator Larry Walker stated, “Throughout my tenure in the State Senate, I have held my relationship with the Georgia Chamber and the business community in the highest regard. I’m honored to receive this esteemed award from an organization who understands the unique relationship that business and government must maintain to ensure our continued successes for our job creators, workforce and families alike.”
“I’m proud to be a pro-business, pro-jobs legislator, and I’m honored by this recognition,” said Representative Rob Leverett. “My priority will remain keeping our economy running by ensuring Georgia businesses prosper and economic opportunities are afforded to all Georgians. I look forward to the continued partnership with the Chamber and the business community to keep Georgia the number one state in which to do business for years to come.”
For more information on the Chamber’s public affairs activity, visit https://www.gachamber.com/government-affairs-council/.
