The Madison County Library has announced its August news and events:
•Curbside Service: Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. “We are now providing curbside pickup of library materials,” said library staff members. Place holds on gapines.org or call the library to have staff pick out a few, then pick up at the sidewalk. This is a no-contact pickup. “Call the library when you arrive and we’ll bring the items out and wave to signal that they’re ready,” library staff members. “We look forward to seeing you again!”
•Printing Service: Monday – Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Attach and email your pdf or Word documents to us at madcolib@yahoo.com and the library will print your documents exactly as attached for 15 cents per page, black and white only. You’ll get an email when your documents are ready and can pick up during curbside service hours.
•Virtual Programming Hiatus: “For the month of August, we will suspend our virtual programming to focus on upcoming fall and winter programs and events,” library leaders said.
•Adult Book Club: Tuesday, Aug. 11, 11:30 a.m. Discuss “Salt to the Sea” by Ruta Sepetys. This meeting will be held virtually; a link will be available on the library Facebook page and website.
•Summer Reading Program. 2020: Imagine Your Story: Stop by to pick up your prize bags during curbside service through Aug. 15 — while supplies last.
•Red Cross Blood Drive: Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2 to 6 p.m. Donate life, donate blood. There is a great need for blood at this time. Sign up to give at redcross.org.
•Online Resources: Remember the library online resources available at www.athenslibrary.org/madison. Research genealogical databases such as Ancestry and Heritage Quest, learn a new language with Mango, research businesses on ReferenceUSA or stock tips with ValueLine. Help your online learners with Learning Express Library. All accessible with GALILEO password: call or message the library for the password. Wifi is available 24/7 in the library parking lot. The wifi password is yourlibrary
•Complete the 2020 Census: Stand up and be counted. Fill out the Census online at 2020census.gov and contribute to genealogical research, legislative redistricting, allocation of funding, and commercial decision-making.
•Friends News: “Thank you for your membership!” Friends of the Library leaders said. “Now more than ever, we depend on Friends memberships and contributions to provide materials for our patrons to enjoy. Thank you for being our Friends.”
