The Madison County Library has announced its news and events for December:
•Friends news: executive board meeting Tuesday, Dec. 14 at 6:30 p.m. Donations are always welcome. The Friends are currently accepting donations of gently used fall and winter holiday décor. The library can no longer accept donations of encyclopedias, VHS tapes, audio cassettes, or records/LPs.
•Shop the Friends of the Library used books online in the store on Amazon.com from seller madcolib. “Thank you for being our Friends!” organizers said.
•Donation drop-off: “We are a drop-off site for donations to the Madison County Food Bank this month,” organizers said. Place nonperishable food and hygiene items in the bin by the manager’s office.
•Tiebrary: December is “National Tie Month” and the library has neckties available for checkout. If you need one for a special occasion, ties are on display in the display cases and can be checked out at the front desk.
•On display: Colonial toys from the collection of the Bartram Trail Chapter of the Daughters of the American Colonists.
•Crafts to go: This month’s themes are: snow globes, mittens and hot chocolate. Some may contain small parts.
•Teen bookworm bags: “Claim your bag of goodies,” organizers said. Each bag has a book (to keep), a sweet treat and other goodies. There are bags for ages 12-to-14 years and 14-and-up, and all items can be kept. Available at front desk or curbside.
•Printing service: Attach and email your pdf or Word documents to us at madcolib@yahoo.com and we will print your documents exactly as attached for 15 cents per page, black and white only. Pickup during regular library hours.
•Family book club: Books for all ages to discuss and an activity kit for the whole family!
•Needlecrafters: Tuesdays, 1:00-3:00 PM Bring your projects and work on handicrafts together!
•Inclusive book club: Tuesday, Dec. 21, 11 a.m. Read out loud and discuss James Herriot’s Dog Stories. For adults of all abilities.
•Veterans’ appreciation tea: Sunday, Dec. 12, 4 p.m. “Join us as we honor all our veterans for their service to this country,” organizers said. Light snacks provided. Woodmen Life will be at the library to present the unveiling of the library’s contemplative garden, which they sponsored.
•“Rather Be Reading” Book Club: Tuesday, Dec. 14, 6:30 p.m. Discuss The Arctic Fury by Greer Macallister. Copies are available at the library and on Georgia Download Destination/Libby. Space is limited; registration is required.
•Tween Anime Club: Thursday, Dec. 16, 6:30 p.m. “Tweens and teens can join us to watch an episode of an anime and discuss your favorite Japanese shows and manga,” organizers said.
•Holiday movie marathon: Saturday, Dec. 18 and Thursday, Dec. 23. “Drop in anytime for some holiday movie cheer,” organizers said. All ages, some movies rated PG.
•Crafternoon: Yule Sticks! Monday, December 20 Decorate a Yule stick instead of a Yule log for the solstice! Materials provided. Ages 6 and up; children under age 10 must be supervised by an adult. Registration required.
•Red Cross blood drive: Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2 to 6 p.m. Give the gift of life by donating blood,” organizers said. Sign up at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/donation-time. Walk-ins may not be able to be accepted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.