The Madison County Library has announced its June news and events:
•Friends News: The yard sale in May earned over $800. “Thank you to all who donated to the sale and purchased goods,” said library staff members. “All proceeds go directly to purchasing library materials for circulation. We are currently accepting donations of gently used summer holiday items/decor for the holiday market.”
•Quilt raffle: Stop by the library to see the two quilts with wooden hanging rack and purchase a raffle ticket for $10.
•Summer Reading Program: This year’s SRP theme is “Oceans of Possibilities.” Participants can pick up their reading log starting June 1. “We will have guest performers visiting the library in June and July,” organizers said. Wednesday, June 8 at 2 p.m. will be the traveling museum Out of the Box. Wednesday, June 22 at 2 p.m. will be magician and ventriloquist Keith Karnok.
•Storytime: Every Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. Caregivers are invited to bring children ages 0 through 5 years for reading, songs and rhymes. Stories this month relate to the ocean and sea critters.
•Crafts to Go: This month’s themes relate to summer, the ocean and ocean animals. Available at the front desk or curbside.
•Tween Anime Club: Thursday, June 9 and 23 at 6:30 p.m. “Tweens and teens can join us to watch anime, practice drawing and eat Japanese snacks,” organizers said.
•Teen Book Club: Thursday, June 2 and 16 at 6:30 p.m. “A new book club just for teens!” said organizers. “Come to our first two meetings to discuss plans for this club!”
•Teen Bookworm Bags: “Claim your bag of goodies. Each bag has a book (to keep), a sweet treat, and other goodies,” organizers said. There are bags for ages 12-14 years and 14 and up, and patrons may keep everything in them. Available at the front desk or curbside. Bags this month have themes related to summer fun.
•Brown Bag Lunch and Listen: Friday, June 10 at noon. “Storytime isn’t just for kids,” organizers said. “Grown-ups, bring your lunch and listen to some watery tales this summer. June’s storytime will be mermaid-themed.”
•Alzheimer’s and Brain Awareness Month talk: Friday, June 24 at noon. Kim Franklin of the Alzheimer’s Association will present “Understanding Alzheimer’s and Dementia.” Call the library at 706-795-5597 to register.
•Matinee Movies: Every Saturday at 2 p.m. through June and July. “Join us for oceanic possibilities on the “big screen,” organizers said. Call the library to find out the name of each week’s movie.
•“Rather Be Reading” Book Club: second Tuesdays, 6:30 p.m. “In June, we’ll be discussing The Things They Carried, by Tim O’Brien,” said organizers. Copies are available at the front desk of the library and on the Libby app.
•Family Book Club: A monthly at-home book club for the family. June’s picture book is Jabari Jumps, and the chapter book is White Water. Each book comes with a themed activity packet. Pick up your copies at the front desk.
•Inclusive Book Club: Last Wednesdays at 11 a.m. Open to adults of all abilities. “We’ll continue reading Balto this month,” organizers said.
•Computer classes: “Not sure what to do when it comes to computers? Get started with the basics,” organizers said. Join tech specialist, Ashley, Thursday, June 16 at 2:30 p.m. or 6:30 p.m. and learn computer fundamentals in an encouraging and patient environment. Call the library at 706-795-5597 to register.
•Needlecrafters: Tuesdays, 1 to 3 p.m. Bring your projects and work on handicrafts together.
•Helping neighbors: “We are a drop-off site for donations to the Madison County Food Bank!” organizers said. “Please bring your gifts of nonperishable food and hygiene items in the bin by the manager’s office.”
•Photo display: “Come see Don Hunter’s lovely photo exhibit this month in the Jere Ayers Room, Common Roadside Pollinators of Madison County — It’s Not Just Butterflies and Bees,” library staff members said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.