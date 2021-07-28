The Madison County Library has announced the following news and events for August:
•Book Sale: The Friends members’ only preview sale is Thursday, Sept. 9 from 5 to 8 p.m. The sale open to the public during regular library hours Sept. 10-18. “Donations for the upcoming book sale are welcome,” library Friends members said. “We can no longer accept donations of encyclopedias, VHS tapes, audio cassettes, or records/LPs.
•Used books online: Shop the library’s used books online in our store on amazon.com from seller madcolib.
•Summer reading prizes: “Pick up your bag of goodies anytime this month while supplies last!” organizers said.
•Donation drop-off: The library is serving as a drop-off site for donations to the Madison County Senior Center in August. Items needed include household items (paper towels, dish soap, laundry detergent); individually wrapped snacks and drinks; toiletries (toilet paper, tooth brushes, toothpaste); coloring books; markers, crayons, colored pencils; tuna, spam; pre-plated TV dinner meals (not refrigerated); kitchen items (ziplock bags, aluminum foil, dish scrubbies, dish towels, utensils, etc); bath towels, hand towels; blankets; cleaning supplies (Clorox wipes, Lysol, bathroom cleaner). Items may be placed in the bin by the manager’s office.
•Tiebrary: Neckties are available for checkout. “If you have a need of one for a special occasion, ties are on display in the display cases and can be checked out at the front desk,” organizers said.
•Crafts to go: Request at the front desk or at curbside. This month’s themes are: nature collage, camping, mushroom, birdhouse and trees. Some may contain small parts.
•Teen bookworm bags: “Claim your bag of goodies,” library staff members said. “Each bag has a book (to keep), a sweet treat, and other goodies.” There are bags for ages 12-14 years and 14 and up, and all items can be kept. Available at front desk or curbside.
•Printing service: Attach and email your pdf or Word documents to us at madcolib@yahoo.com and we will print your documents exactly as attached for 15 cents per page, black and white only. Pickup during regular library hours.
•Virtual storytime: Wednesdays, 10:30 a.m. Children’s staff throughout the region will provide virtual storytime programs each Wednesday morning on the library Facebook page.
•Needlecrafters: Tuesdays, 1 to 3 p.m. “Anyone interested is invited to bring along your materials to work on (or just your curiosity) for a relaxing time of sharing and learning about hand crafts,” organizers said.
•ARLS Virtual Teen Book Club: Tuesday, August 10, 5:30 p.m. Discuss Moxie by Jennifer Mathieu. Copies are available at the library. This meeting will be held virtually; call or email the library to register.
•Adult book club: Tuesday, August 10, 6:30 p.m. Discuss Circling the Sun by Paula McLain. Copies are available at the library and on Georgia Download Destination/Libby. This meeting will be held in person and virtually; call or email the library to register.
•World Elephant Day: Thursday, Aug. 12. Drop in anytime to make an elephant necklace.
•YA Zine Button-Making Day: Friday, Aug. 14. “Show your ‘Moxie’ and drop in to make a recycled button to wear and a zine,” organizers said. Ages 12 and up.
•Virtual storytime with Miss Carley: Friday, Aug. 20, 10:30 a.m. Enjoy the Georgia Children’s Book Award-nominated When Grandma Gives You a Lemon Tree by Jamie L.B. Deenihan and learn how to make your own lemonade. On the library’s Facebook page.
•Senior Citizens Day: Saturday, August 21, 10 a.m. to noon. “Join us for coffee and ways for seniors to save money,” organizers said.
•Inclusive book club: Tuesday, Aug. 24, 11 a.m. Enjoy James Herriot’s Dog Stories in person at the library. For adults of all ages and abilities.
