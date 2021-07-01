The Madison County Library has announced its news and events for July:
•Friends News: Donations can be made by check to the Friends of the Madison County Library and mailed to PO BOX 38, Danielsville, GA 30633. Shop used in the library store on amazon.com from seller madcolib.
•Donation drop-off: The library is serving as a drop-off site for donations to the MART Back-to-School supplies drive – donate school supplies such as paper, pencils, markers, and backpacks and the library will deliver to MART for distribution in the schools.
•Crafts to go: request at the front desk or at curbside. This month’s themes are: lion, sloth, snake and koala. Some may contain small parts.
•Teen bookworm bags: “Claim your bag of goodies!” staff members said. Each bag has a book (to keep), a sweet treat and other goodies. There are bags for ages 12-14 years and 14 and up, and all items can be kept. Available at front desk or curbside.
•Printing service: Attach and email your pdf or Word documents to the library at madcolib@yahoo.com and the staff will print your documents exactly as attached for 15 cents per page, black and white only. Pickup during regular library hours.
•Virtual storytime: Weekdays, 10:30 a.m. Children’s staff throughout the region will provide virtual storytime programs each weekday morning on the library Facebook page.
•Needlecrafters: Tuesdays, 1 to 3 p.m. Anyone interested is invited to bring along your materials to work on (or just your curiosity) for a relaxing time of sharing and learning about hand crafts.
•Summer feeding program: Monday — Thursday, July 12-15 and July 19-22 In partnership with the Madison County School District, the library will serve as a summer meal pickup site this summer. Meals are available at no charge to children from birth through age 18.
•Virtual SRP event: really weird animals: Tuesday, July 6, 3 p.m. “Let's take a look at some of the world's weirdest and strangest animals, from the Echidna to the Yeti crab,” school staff members said. “We will read and learn about some amazing critters. Includes a fun craft!” For children ages 2-11 with Miss Hannah from the Winterville Library. Watch on the library’s Facebook page.
•Virtual SRP event: animal tales puppet shows, Tuesday, July 13, 3 p.m. Join Miss Rebecca from the Oconee County Library and her many puppet friends for three fun and funny puppet shows: The Big-Wide Mouthed Frog, The Lion and the Mouse, and Owl Babies. For children of all ages. Watch on the library Facebook page.
•ARLS virtual teen book club: Tuesday, July 13, 5:30 p.m. Discuss Aristotle and Dante Discover the Secrets of the Universe by Benjamin Alire Saenz. Copies are available at the library. This meeting will be held virtually; call or email the library to register.
•Adult book club: Tuesday, July 13, 6:30 p.m. Discuss Exit West by Mohsin Hamid. Copies are available at the library and on Georgia Download Destination/Libby. This meeting will be held in person and virtually; call or email the library to register.
•Meet the author: Joey Wieser Wednesday, July 14, 3 p.m. Meet Eisner Award-nominated, local guest author/illustrator Joey Weiser as he talks about his newest book Dragon Racer. This program is sponsored by the Athens Regional Library System and Avid Bookshop. Watch on the library’s Facebook page.
•Virtual SRP event: Beat the Heat Animal Science Tuesday, July 20, 3 p.m. “Do lizards eat ice cream?” organizers ask. “Tune in to find out how different animals adapt to hot weather. Cool off with a recipe for homemade ice cream in a bag!” For children ages 4-8 with Miss Jessica from the Oglethorpe Library. Watch on the library Facebook page.
•Inclusive book club: Tuesday, July 27, 11 a.m. “Enjoy James Herriot’s Dog Stories with us in person!” organizers said. For adults of all ages and abilities.
•Virtual SRP event: Fingerprint Fairies and Mermaids Tuesday, July 27, 3 p.m. “Did you know you could make fairies and mermaids with just a fingerprint?” organizers asked. “Let’s learn how and enjoy some stories about these fantastically magical creatures!” For children ages 2-8 with Miss Keir from the Athens-Clarke County Library. Watch on the library Facebook page.
