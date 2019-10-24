The Madison County Library, 1315 Hwy. 98 West, Danielsville, has announced the following free events for adults and children.
•Elementary Homework Help: Thursdays in October from 3 to 5 p.m. Kids in kindergarten through fifth grade are invited to bring their homework questions and receive instruction from a retired elementary school teacher. The program is free and open to the public of all abilities. “We will also have ‘Crazy 8s Math Club’ during this time for kids to explore math games,” organizers said.
•Inclusive Book Club: Thursdays in October at 1 p.m. This facilitated book club serves adults of all abilities and is reading out loud and discussing “Flora and Ulysses” by Kate DiCamillo. This program is free and open to adults of all abilities.
•“Read Aloud” Program: Wednesdays in October at 4:30 p.m. Children’s Specialist Carley Stewart will read aloud from a book while participants complete a related activity. All materials provided. This program is free and open to the public of all abilities, ages 6 and up.
•“Toddler Time” Tuesdays in October at 11 a.m. “This interactive program for infants, wigglers, crawlers and walkers is a great way to stimulate learning for babies and toddlers,” organizers said. Enjoy songs, rhymes, books and educational play. This family program is free and open to the public of all abilities.
•“Coffee and Conversation”: Mondays in October from 10 a.m. to noon. “Enjoy coffee and chat with neighbors in the Jere Ayers room,” said organizers. This program is free and open to the public of all ages and abilities.
•Haunted Library Escape Room: Saturday, Oct. 26, with time slots open at 1 p.m., 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. “Escape from library ghosts and other ghoulish scenarios in this fun escape room program,” organizers said. “There are three opportunities to play – call and register for your preferred time slot.” This program is free and open to the public of all abilities, ages 10 and up.
•Read to Rover: Sunday, Oct. 27, from 3 to 4 p.m. “Beginning readers read aloud to a certified therapy dog, a.k.a. ‘Tail Waggin’ Tutor!’” said organizers. “Get your own private session to read with ‘Ally,’ the sweet puppy dog.” First-come, first-served. This program is free and open to beginning readers of all abilities.
•Trick-or-Treating at the library all day long on Thursday, Oct. 31. “On Halloween, stop by anytime in costume for trick-or-treating while supplies last,” library staff members said. “You may also bring a treat to benefit the Madison County Food Bank.”
•The Friends of the Madison County Library announce a general meeting Sunday, Oct. 27 at 3 p.m. After a short business meeting, author Bren McClain will speak. “McClain’s first novel, ‘One Good Mama Bone,’ is an unforgettable tale of motherhood, the human-animal bond, poverty, and redemption and is set in rural S.C. in the 1950s,” library leaders said. McClain was born and raised in Anderson, South Carolina, on a beef cattle and grain farm. She has a degree in English from Furman University; is an experienced media relations, radio and television news professional; and currently works as a communications confidence coach. She lives in Nashville, Tenn. Light refreshments provided. This free program is open to the public of all ages and abilities.
•A spooky read-aloud program Wednesday, Oct. 30 at 4:30 p.m. “Join us for a spooky story and craft,” said organizers. All materials provided. This program is free and open to the public of all abilities, ages 6 and up.
•Genealogy class: Tuesday, Oct. 29 at 10 a.m. “Athens-Clarke County Library Heritage Room Librarian Ashley Shull leads this fun and informative introduction to genealogical research using traditional and online tools,” organizers said. This program is free and open to the public of all abilities, ages 12 and up.
•“Coffee and Conversation”: Mondays in November from 10 a.m. to noon. “Enjoy coffee and chat with neighbors in the Jere Ayers room,” library staff members said. This program is free and open to the public of all ages and abilities.
•Family movie: Saturday, Nov. 2 at 2 p.m. “Enjoy popcorn and a family movie on our big screen,” staff members said. The movie is rated PG. This program is free and open to the public of all abilities. Children under age 10 must be accompanied by their adult caregiver.
•“Homeschool Hangout”: Friday, Nov. 8 at 2 p.m. “Homeschool families are invited to join staff for an introduction to library resources geared toward homeschooling,” organizers said. There will also be a library scavenger hunt activity for children and teens. The program is free and open to the public of all ages and abilities.
•Snap Circuits on Fridays in November from 4 to 5 p.m. “Enjoy electric wiring and circuitry using our Snap Circuits boards,” library staff members said. “They will be set up in the Homework Center in the children’s area.” This program is free and open to the public of all abilities, ages 8 and up with their caregiver.
•“Full STEAM Ahead”: Tuesday, Nov. 5 at 4:30 p.m. “This S.T.E.A.M.-based program meets the first Tuesday of every month at 4:30 p.m. and this month will explore the science of volcanoes and enjoy a hands-on activity,” library staff members said. This program is free and open to the public of all abilities, ages 5 – 10 with caregiver.
•“Teen Thursdays” in November from 5 to 7 p.m. “Teens can drop in each week for a different activity,” library staff members said. “This month’s activities include book-themed snacks, a super hero movie and button making.” No registration is necessary. The program is free and open to the public of all abilities, ages 13 – 18.
•Virtual reality: Saturday, Nov. 9 at 2 p.m. “Experience new worlds and immersive games using our virtual reality headset,” organizers said. Ages 8 and up may drop in for a 15-minute session. This program is free and open to the public of all abilities.
