The Madison County Library has announced its news and events:
•Curbside Service: Monday to Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. “We are now providing curbside pickup of library materials,” library leaders said. “Place holds on gapines.org or call the library for assistance, then pick up at the sidewalk. This is a no-contact pickup. Call the library when you arrive and we’ll bring the items out and wave to signal that they’re ready. We look forward to seeing you again!”
•Printing Service: Monday to Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. “Attach and email your pdf or Word documents to us at madcolib@yahoo.com and we will print your documents exactly as attached for 15 cents per page, black and white only,” library leaders said. “You’ll get an email when your documents are ready and can pick up during curbside service hours.”
•Infant, Preschool, and Toddler Storytime: Weekdays, 10:30 a.m. “Children’s librarians from across the region will be performing storytime programs that you can watch in real time with your littles!” library leaders said. “Tune in to our Facebook page, where we will share the stream each day.” (facebook.com/madisoncolibrary)
•Adult Book Club: Tuesday, July 14, 11:30 a.m. Discuss With the Fire on High by Elizabeth Acevedo. This meeting will be held virtually; the link will be available on the library Facebook page and website.
•Summer Reading Program 2020: Imagine Your Story: through July 31. “Summer Reading 2020 will look a bit different this year but will still be lots of fun,” said library leaders. “Sign up with Beanstack to keep track of your reading and earn badges for prize delivery at the end of summer!” https://athenslibrary.beanstack.org/reader365
•Online resources: Remember the online resources available on the library website: www.athenslibrary.org/madison. Research genealogical databases such as Ancestry and Heritage Quest, learn a new language with Mango, research businesses on ReferenceUSA or stock tips with ValueLine. Help your online learners with Learning Express Library. All accessible with GALILEO password: call or message the library for the password. Wifi is available 24/7 in the library parking lot. Wifi password: yourlibrary
•Complete the 2020 Census: “Stand up and be counted,” library leaders said. Fill out the Census online at 2020census.gov and contribute to genealogical research, legislative redistricting, allocation of funding and commercial decision-making.
•Friends News: “Thank you for your membership,” said Friends of the Library members. “Now more than ever, we depend on Friends memberships and contributions to provide materials for our patrons to enjoy. Thank you for being our Friends.”
